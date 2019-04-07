Red Sox's Holt hits IL after son pokes him in eye

Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt is headed to the injured list because his 2-year-old son poked him in the eye.

The Red Sox announced Saturday that they had placed Holt "on the 10-day injured list with right eye scratched cornea," without further explanation.

But Holt later fessed up to reporters, admitting that he wasn't hurt during a play on the field.

"It was actually a play at the hotel," Holt said, as quoted in the Boston Globe. "It was the morning of Opening Day. I went and got Griff up out of bed, and was bringing him back to our bed, and one of his fingernails got me good."

Holt continued to try to play despite his impaired vision and went just 1-for-16 from the plate after making his season debut two days after the accident with his son.

"It's not funny, but it is funny," Holt said. "[Griffin] walks around and tells everyone he poked me in the eye."

The Red Sox called up Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace Holt.

Boston also put reliever Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation and called up righty Marcus Walden on Saturday.