Braves put McCann on IL, call Jackson for debut

The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will make his major league debut with the start in Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins.

McCann strained his hamstring while running the bases in the fourth inning of Saturday night's 4-2 loss to Miami. Tyler Flowers, who has shared the starting role at catcher, replaced McCann and was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the fifth. X-rays on Flowers' hand were negative.

The Braves have not disclosed a timeline for how long McCann will be sidelined. The 35-year-old is 4-for-14 in five games this season.

Jackson was the No. 6 overall pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 draft. He was acquired by Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2016. While in the Seattle organization, Jackson moved from catcher to the outfield. He returned to catcher with the Braves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.