Puig among 5 ejected after Reds-Pirates incident

The Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig was one of five players ejected after a benches-clearing incident in the top of the fourth inning of Sunday's game at PNC Park.

Three Reds -- manager David Bell, Puig and relief pitcher Amir Garrett -- and two Pittsburgh Pirates -- relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez were ejected.

Pirates starter Chris Archer threw a 93 mph fastball behind Reds first baseman Derek Dietrich's back to spark the incident. Dietrich had homered in the second inning and had stared at his blast before circling the bases, apparently angering Archer.

Warnings were issued to both teams, but Bell came onto the field to argue with home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg that Archer should have been ejected. Players from both teams then began to push one another.

After the situation seemed to settle down, Puig charged toward Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams at home plate and had to be restrained, reigniting the incident. Puig grabbed Pirates bench coach Tom Prince in a headlock.

Dietrich's 436-foot drive to right-center gave the Reds a 2-1 lead. Dietrich dropped his bat and stood in the batter's box and watched the ball clear the fence atop the Clemente Wall and bounce into the Allegheny River.

Matt Kemp replaced Puig, and Archer was allowed to remain in the game. The Reds led 3-2 at the time, but the Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.