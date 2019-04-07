D-backs' Avila hurt on home run trot, put on IL

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Alex Avila on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps, an injury suffered while circling the bases on a home run.

Avila was hurt when he homered off Boston infielder Eduardo Nunez, who was on the mound during the eighth inning of the Diamondbacks' 15-8 victory Friday.

"He was gearing up to get to second base, and when he saw it went over the fence he kind of geared down and felt it grab," manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. "We don't think it is going to be anything that is too lengthy."

Avila is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs in six games.

Arizona, which opened the season with three catchers, recalled infielder/outfielder Tim LoCastro from Reno of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.