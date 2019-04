The Colorado Rockies placed left-hander Tyler Anderson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation.

Anderson is 0-2 with an 11.00 ERA in two starts this season. He has allowed a National League-worst 18 hits in nine innings pitched this season.

He went 7-9 with a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts last season.

The Rockies recalled right-hander Yency Almonte from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.