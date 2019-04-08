Cubs ace Lester injured; Taillon hit in head

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester left the team's home opener in the third inning due to hamstring tightness, while Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jameson Taillon took a liner off his head.

While warming up before the top of the third, Lester grabbed his left hamstring. He then faced two batters, allowing both to reach, before manager Joe Maddon went and got him. Brad Brach replaced Lester.

He looked to have injured himself running the bases in the second inning, as he slid into second base after hitting a double, then into home when he subsequently scored.

Lester wasn't the only pitcher suffering Monday. Taillon was hit by a line drive off the bat of Anthony Rizzo in the second inning. He was attended to but shook everyone off and stayed in the game to finish the inning. He was pinch hit for in the third, however, trailing 6-0. None of the runs was earned, as Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman committed three errors.

Lefty Steven Brault replaced Taillon.