          Giants get Austin from Twins for minor leaguer

          4:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN FRANCISCO -- First baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin has been traded to the San Francisco Giants from the Minnesota Twins for minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler.

          The 27-year-old Austin played in two games for the Twins after making the team out of spring training. He will be added to the 25-man roster.

          San Francisco announced Monday it has designated infielder/outfielder Connor Joe for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.

          Austin, acquired by the Twins from the New York Yankees last year for pitcher Lance Lynn, played in a career-high 69 games last season and had several other career-bests: 10 home runs and 17 RBIs with 10 doubles.

