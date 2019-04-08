Yanks ace Severino returning to N.Y. for MRI

Yankees ace Luis Severino is returning to New York to get an MRI and be re-evaluated by Dr. Chris Ahmad after playing catch in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, manager Aaron Boone said.

Severino, who was shut down at the beginning of March due to rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder, isn't experiencing pain, but the Yankees want to run tests to figure out why he isn't feeling well enough to hit the mound, Boone said.

Severino has been throwing at 120-plus feet recently but has not returned to the mound since experiencing shoulder discomfort following a warm-up pitch before his first start of spring training.

The Yankees initially shut him down for two weeks and scratched him from his Opening Day start. They had hoped he would be able to rejoin the rotation by mid-April, but general manager Brian Cashman later pushed that to May 1.

Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last season. Earlier this spring, he signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension.

ESPN's Coley Harvey contributed to this report.