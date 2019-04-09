Dodgers pitcher Ryu (groin) exits in 2nd inning

ST. LOUIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu was removed from the second inning of Monday's game in St. Louis with a left groin strain, according to a team announcement.

Ryu had just delivered a strike on a change-up to Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas in the bottom of the second when he immediately waved at the dugout for Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts and the club's medical staff to come onto the field. After a brief conference on the mound, Ryu was removed from the contest and replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.

Editor's Picks White House scuttles MLB's Cuban agreement MLB's agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation is illegal, the Treasury Department said in a letter, because a payment to the federation is a payment to the Cuban government.

Ryu, 32, was making his third start of the season. He entered Monday with a 2-0 record and a 2.08 ERA. The injury is ill-timed for a short-handed Los Angeles rotation, already missing longtime ace Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and lefty Rich Hill (knee).

However, there was good news regarding Kershaw on Monday, as manager Dave Roberts said before the game that if Kershaw's second minor league rehab start goes well, the ace would rejoin the team when it returns to Los Angeles this weekend.

Kershaw will start for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday.