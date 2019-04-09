Pedroia returns, to make '19 debut for Red Sox

Pedro Gomez examines the Red Sox's slow start to the 2019 season as they look to turn it around in their home opener against the Blue Jays. (2:22)

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played in only three games last season due to an ongoing knee injury, has been activated off the injured list and will start in the team's home opener Tuesday, the team announced.

The Red Sox are schedule to raise their championship banner prior to Tuesday's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pedroia will hit seventh in the batting order.