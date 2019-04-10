        <
        >

          Dodgers' Kershaw goes 6 IP in second rehab start

          10:10 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw went six innings, allowing five hits and two runs, walking none and striking out six for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday.

          Kershaw threw 81 pitches, 59 for strikes, in his second rehab start as he works his way back from shoulder soreness. If he experiences no after-effects, he is expected to return to the Dodgers' rotation Sunday or Monday.

          This is good news for the Dodgers, who announced earlier Tuesday that lefty starter Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed to the injured list with a strained left groin.

