Dodgers' Kershaw goes 6 IP in second rehab start

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw went six innings, allowing five hits and two runs, walking none and striking out six for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday.

Editor's Picks Ryu better but still will make eighth trip to IL The Dodgers are scrambling to fill out their rotation after lefty starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) joined Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill on the injured list Tuesday.

Kershaw threw 81 pitches, 59 for strikes, in his second rehab start as he works his way back from shoulder soreness. If he experiences no after-effects, he is expected to return to the Dodgers' rotation Sunday or Monday.

This is good news for the Dodgers, who announced earlier Tuesday that lefty starter Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed to the injured list with a strained left groin.