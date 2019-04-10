        <
        >

          Cards sign 3B Carpenter to 2-year extension

          5:42 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The St. Louis Cardinals have signed third baseman Matt Carpenter to a two-year extension through 2021 with a vesting option for 2022, the team announced Wednesday.

          Financial details of the deal were not revealed.

          Carpenter, 33, is in the final year of a six-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Cardinals in 2014. The deal included a club option for 2020.

          In his ninth season, all with the Cardinals, the three-time All-Star is hitting .214/.320/.381 with one home run and three RBIs in 11 games. Last season, he hit .257 with 81 RBIs and a career-high 36 home runs.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices