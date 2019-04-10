Cards sign 3B Carpenter to 2-year extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed third baseman Matt Carpenter to a two-year extension through 2021 with a vesting option for 2022, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not revealed.

Carpenter, 33, is in the final year of a six-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Cardinals in 2014. The deal included a club option for 2020.

In his ninth season, all with the Cardinals, the three-time All-Star is hitting .214/.320/.381 with one home run and three RBIs in 11 games. Last season, he hit .257 with 81 RBIs and a career-high 36 home runs.