The Detroit Tigers on Thursday activated outfielder JaCoby Jones from the injured list after he missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury.

Jones had sprained the AC joint in shoulder diving for a ball during a spring training game in March.

The 26-year-old Jones hit .207 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs last season.

In a related move, outfielder Mikie Mahtook was designated for assignment. Mahtook was hitless in 23 at-bats this season.