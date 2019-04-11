Dodgers' Kershaw to make first start Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will get his first start of the season Monday, taking the mound at home against the Cincinnati Reds, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

"He feels good. We feel good about it," Roberts said. "He's chomping at the bit."

Kershaw has been sidelined since early in spring training with left shoulder inflammation.

The left-hander made his second rehab start on Tuesday, throwing 81 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- over six innings for Double-A Tulsa.

Editor's Picks MLB Inception! Who wins baseball's rising pitcher-swap matchups? Position players pitching against pitchers hitting is actually becoming more common, but no less inscrutable. We take a closer look at peak baseball weirdness.

Roberts said he does not anticipate any restrictions for Kershaw on Monday.

"If things are going well as far as where he's built up, absolutely," Roberts said. "We also have to bake in the intensity of a major-league game. We've done what we can to put him in the best chance to help himself and help us and obviously not put the bullpen in jeopardy as far as his workload."

Kershaw's return is welcome news to the Dodgers, who put lefty starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on the injured list with a strained left groin. Left-hander Rich Hill is also on the injured list with a knee injury.