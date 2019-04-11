M's homer in record 15th straight to start season

Second baseman Dee Gordon, with a sixth-inning blast on Thursday, pushed the Seattle Mariners into the record books for the longest season-opening home run streak in MLB history.

Gordon's solo shot to right field extended the Mariners' streak to 15 games with a home run to open this season, surpassing the mark set by the 2002 Cleveland Indians.

It was Gordon's first homer of the season.

Every position player has homered for the Mariners, who lead the AL West -- and the majors -- with a 12-2 record.

Seattle leads the American League with 34 home runs and a .295 average through 14 games.