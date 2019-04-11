Braves, 2B Albies agree to 7-year, $35M deal

ATLANTA (AP) _ All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $35 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes a pair of team options that could make it worth $45 million for nine seasons.

The agreement announced Thursday supersedes a one-year contract signed last month that called for a $575,000 salary in the major leagues, $20,000 above the minimum.

He gets $1 million in each of the next two seasons, $3 million in 2021, $5 million in 2022 and $7 million each in 2023, `24 and '25. Atlanta has a $7 million option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout, and if that is exercised, the Braves have a $7 million option for 2027 with no buyout.

The 22-year-old is hitting .364 with one homer and two RBIs in 11 games this season after batting .261 with. 40 doubles, 24 homers, 72 RBIs, 14 steals and 105 runs last year.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2020 season and for free agency after the 2023 season.