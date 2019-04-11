Braves, 2B Albies agree to 7-year deal

The Atlanta Braves have reached agreement on a seven-year, $35 million contract with second baseman Ozzie Albies, the team announced Thursday.

The deal, which includes team options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, will keep the 22-year-old Albies under club control past his age-30 season.

Albies is hitting .364 with one home run and two RBIs in 11 games this season. In 2018, his first full season in the majors, he hit .261 with 24 homers and 72 RBIs while being named to the National League All-Star team.