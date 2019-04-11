Royals' Merrifield sees hitting streak end at 31

Whit Merrifield's team-record hitting streak ended at 31 games after he went 0-for-6 in the Kansas City Royals' 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Merrifield had passed George Brett (1980) for the longest streak in franchise history on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Merrifield had gone 0-for-5 though eight innings when the Royals were one strike away from a 6-4 win in the ninth. But Mitch Haniger hit a two-run triple off the glove of Royals center fielder Billy Hamilton to drive in two runs and the game went to extra innings.

After Daniel Vogelbach homered to put the Mariners ahead in the 10th inning, Merrifield then struck out to end the game.

Merrifield's 31-game streak was the MLB's longest since Dan Uggla went 33 games in 2011.