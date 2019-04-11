Now 0 for 53, O's Davis is 'trusting the process'

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis' record hitless streak is now up to 53 at-bats after he went 0 for 3 in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Davis, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $161 million contract, did manage to draw a walk and score a run in the loss. While he hasn't gotten a hit since Sept. 14 - his other three at-bats resulted in a lineout, groundout and strikeout - Davis maintains a positive outlook.

"I feel like I'm seeing the ball a lot better," Davis said after the game. "I mean, I lined out again and drew a walk a little bit later. Just continue to work.

"For me I can't focus on the result as much as I want to. As much as I want to see some type of return for all the work I'm putting in. I gotta stay focused on the process."

Davis is 0 for 32 with 16 strikeouts this season. Despite his struggles, some fans at Oriole Park continued to show support.

"It's awesome. I mean, I appreciate it so much," said Davis, who has also drawn boos at recent games. "Really the last few nights, just the encouraging yells, shouts throughout the game. I know they're behind me. I know the people that boo aren't the majority and I really appreciate the fans showing up and backing me."

Davis, 33, is looking to regain his All-Star form from 2013 when he drove in 138 RBIs and hit 53 home runs. He hit at least 26 home runs the four seasons after that but regressed dramatically last season, posting a career-worst .168 batting average with 49 RBIs and 16 home runs.

Thursday's loss was Baltimore's third straight and seventh in its last eight games. Baltimore could use Davis's production, but he said he's just trusting the process.

"The more I try to go out there and do or the more I try to shoulder this all by myself, the harder it gets. Like I said I have to trust the process, trust that the work I'm putting in, at some point is going to turn around," he said. "When the weather heats up I would like to think that some of those line drives are leaving. Right now they are getting caught. So I'll just continue to go out there and work and try to put good at bats together."