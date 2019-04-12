        <
          Former All-Star pitcher Sanderson dies at 62

          9:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Scott Sanderson, the right-hander who helped the Chicago Cubs make two playoff appearances and was a member of four postseason teams during a 19-year career, died Thursday. He was 62.

          An official with Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, where Sanderson was a member, told The Associated Press on Thursday the family confirmed the death to the club. The cause of death wasn't provided.

          The Cubs held a moment of silence in honor of Sanderson before Thursday night's game.

          "Scotty was such a good guy," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who spent three seasons with Sanderson when Maddon was a coach for the Angels. "Really thoughtful, kind, oh man, just a wonderful man.

          "I saw him at the Cubs Convention a couple years ago, and we really had a fun conversation. ... It's just a shame. I didn't know he was that ill."

          A Chicago-area product, Sanderson was 163-143 with a 3.84 earned-run average for the Montreal Expos (1978-83), the Cubs (1984-89), Oakland A's (1990), New York Yankees (1991-92), Los Angeles Angels (1993, 1995-96), San Francisco Giants (1993) and Chicago White Sox (1994). He made the playoffs with Montreal (1981), the Cubs (1984, 1989) and Athletics (1990) and was an All-Star with the Yankees (1991).

          Sanderson was later an agent.

