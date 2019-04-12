Cubs' Caratini out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

The Chicago Cubs placed backup catcher Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured left hamate.

He will have surgery on Monday is expected to be out up to four to six weeks, the team said.

Caratini, 25, is batting .571 with three doubles, one homer and five RBIs in six games with the Cubs this season. He broke the hand during a swing in his last at-bat Thursday night, a 2-0 win over the Pirates.

The Cubs recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa to back up Willson Contreras.

Davis, 29, has played parts of the last two seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, batting .278 (5-for-18) with one double and three RBIs in 13 games. He is 2-for-14 (.143) with one homer and two RBIs in four games with Iowa this season.