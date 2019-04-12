Trout stays in Anaheim due to injured groin

CHICAGO -- The winds at Wrigley Field were howling out to center field before Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, but the game's best player won't be there to take advantage of them.

Mike Trout, the Angels' two-time American League MVP, remained in Anaheim, California, when his club departed for Chicago on Thursday because of a right groin injury suffered during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week.

According to Angels manager Brad Ausmus, Trout remained behind to be further evaluated by the team's medical staff. While the cold and windy conditions in Chicago wouldn't have helped, Ausmus said that wasn't a factor in the decision to leave Trout behind.

Ausmus said Trout is not expected to receive an MRI on the injury and it's possible that he could return to the Angels' lineup as soon as Saturday.

"Yeah," Ausmus said when asked if Trout might appear Saturday. "Potentially. It's just going to boil down to what we find out today."

Trout was removed from the Angels' game before the fourth inning on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort. The game's highest-paid player, who signed a record 12-year, $430 million contract extension during spring training, is off to a characteristically strong start. He is hitting .406 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 12 games.

Trout last played at Wrigley Field on Aug. 10, 2016. He has played four career games there, hitting .384 with no homers and one RBI. The venerable ballpark is one of just eight current big league venues at which Trout has not homered.