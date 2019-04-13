Orioles' Davis snaps record 0-for-54 streak

Baltimore's Chris Davis ended an MLB-record 0-for-54 skid with his first hit of the season Saturday, dropping in a two-run single in the first inning off Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello.

Davis' skid began last season on Sept. 15, 2018.

Davis clapped his hands and called for the ball after reaching base to end the longest hitless streak by a non-pitcher in major league history.

"It's not something I was really expecting. It was tough," Davis said of the streak Thursday. "At the same time, I heard it a lot last year, and rightfully so. I've said it before, I'll say it again -- I understand the frustration. Nobody's more frustrated than I am."

Before his hit Saturday, Davis, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $161 million contract, had been 0-for-33 with 16 strikeouts to begin this season.

The Orioles' Chris Davis had gone 54 at-bats spanning 210 days without a hit before his two-run single off Boston's Rick Porcello on Saturday. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

According to ESPN Stats & Information, there were 6,977 hits by 577 different players (including 57 pitchers) since Davis last got a hit -- a double off James Shields on Sept. 14, 2018.

The streak, which lasted 210 days, ended with Davis' 11th career hit off Porcello -- tied for Davis' second-most against any pitcher.

Davis, 33, is looking to regain his All-Star form from 2013, when he drove in 138 RBIs and hit 53 home runs. He hit at least 26 home runs the four seasons after that but regressed dramatically last season, posting a career-worst .168 batting average with 49 RBIs and 16 home runs.

"If I'm struggling to the point where I feel like it's going to be a repeat of last year, I'm absolutely open to anything," Davis said recently. "I want to be successful. I know I have four more years here. I want to make the most of 'em."