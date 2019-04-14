Lindor in line to start rehab assignment Monday

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor could begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as Monday.

Lindor had a workout Saturday, running the bases for the second day in a row. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Lindor will join Triple-A Columbus for a game in Louisville, Kentucky, if there are "no ill effects, no repercussions of a second-day workout."

Lindor has not played this season because of a right calf strain and a left ankle sprain.

"He wants to play so bad and we respect that," Francona said. "But we don't want to look back and say, 'Man, we should have done this.' But he's not going to need a lot of at-bats. I just think it's more just checking how he gets through the ups and downs of the game and if he's OK the next day."

The Indians also are expected to recall outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from Columbus before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gonzalez hit .348 with a home run and three RBIs in six games at Columbus.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.