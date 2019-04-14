Gonzalez called up, goes 1-for-5 in Indians debut

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was promoted by the Cleveland Indians on Sunday and went 1-for-5 in his season debut against the Kansas City Royals.

Gonzalez, who started this season at Triple-A Columbus, played left field and batted third in Cleveland's lineup against Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis. He singled in the first inning of the Indians' 9-8 loss.

The Indians signed Gonzalez last month to a minor league contract that could pay him up to $3 million depending on bonuses and how much time he spends on Cleveland's 40-man roster.

Gonzalez, 33, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. The three-time All-Star batted .276 with 16 home runs in 132 games with Colorado last season.

To make room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster, the Indians optioned right-hander Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus and transferred star pitcher Mike Clevinger to the 60-day injured list.