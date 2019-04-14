Gonzalez gets called up, to debut for Indians

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has been promoted by the Cleveland Indians and will make his season debut Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Gonzalez, who started this season at Triple-A Columbus, will play left field and bat third in Cleveland's lineup against Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis.

The Indians signed Gonzalez last month to a minor league contract that could pay him up to $3 million depending on bonuses and how much time he spends on Cleveland's 40-man roster.

Gonzalez, 33, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. The three-time All-Star batted .276 with 16 home runs in 132 games with Colorado last season.

To make room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster, the Indians optioned right-hander Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus and transferred star pitcher Mike Clevinger to the 60-day injured list.