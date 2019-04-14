Trout (groin) improving, will join Angels in Texas

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's injured groin has improved and the All-Star will join the team in Texas ahead of a series against the Rangers, the team said Sunday.

The Angels said that an ultrasound "showed further improvement" to Trout's groin. Los Angeles said Trout will continue to be evaluated to determine when he'll be ready to play.

Trout didn't travel to Chicago with the club Thursday and instead remained in California because of the right groin injury he sustained during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers last week.

Trout, who signed a record 12-year, $430 million contract extension during spring training, is off to a strong start. He is hitting .406 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 12 games this season.