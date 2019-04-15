Padres' Green calls umpires 'literally clueless'

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Greg Holland threw a couple of tight inside pitches to the San Diego Padres' Francisco Mejia during Sunday's ninth inning, raising questions about whether it was in retaliation for Padres pitchers hitting two Diamondbacks with pitches on Saturday in Phoenix.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said all that mattered was that Holland got three outs to end the 8-4 victory.

But Padres manager Andy Green had some choice words for the umpiring crew.

"Umpires being literally clueless on the field right now. That's inexcusable at that point in time," Green said. "The first one, OK maybe slips. The second one, we know what is going on there. It is not lost on us at all. If it is lost on them (umpires), they are not paying attention to the baseball game."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.