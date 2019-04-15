Phillies send RHP Robertson to IL for sore elbow

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed reliever David Robertson on the 10-day injured list with soreness in his pitching elbow.

Robertson, 34, has a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances this season, his first with the Phillies. The right-hander threw two scoreless innings Sunday in Philadelphia's 14-inning victory over the Marlins.

The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract this past offseason.

Philadelphia recalled right-hander Drew Anderson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday in a corresponding roster move.