          Phillies send RHP Robertson to IL for sore elbow

          3:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Philadelphia Phillies have placed reliever David Robertson on the 10-day injured list with soreness in his pitching elbow.

          Robertson, 34, has a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances this season, his first with the Phillies. The right-hander threw two scoreless innings Sunday in Philadelphia's 14-inning victory over the Marlins.

          The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract this past offseason.

          Philadelphia recalled right-hander Drew Anderson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday in a corresponding roster move.

