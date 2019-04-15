Kipnis activated; Lindor set for rehab assignment

The Cleveland Indians activated two-time All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis off the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Kipnis hasn't played this season because of a low-grade right calf strain. He recently completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.

In a separate move, the Indians designated infielder Brad Miller for assignment.

Entering his ninth MLB season, Kipnis has played his entire career with the Indians. He was an All-Star in 2013 and 2015, but he batted a career-worst .230 in 147 games last season.

In more good news for Cleveland on the injury front, shortstop Francisco Lindor will begin a rehab assignment Monday night with Triple-A Columbus in Louisville.

Lindor has not played this season due to a right calf strain and a left ankle sprain.