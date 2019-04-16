        <
          Hot-hitting Bellinger exits after HBP to knee

          12:15 AM ET
          • Alden GonzalezESPN Staff Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, baseball's hottest hitter to begin the season, exited shortly after absorbing a pitch to his right knee in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

          Bellinger was plunked by a 96 mph fastball from Luis Castillo in the bottom of the third. He remained in a crouch position while being checked on by team trainers, limped slowly to first base, then remained in the game after a light jog up the right-field line.

          The next half-inning, Alex Verdugo replaced Bellinger in right field.

          Bellinger drove in the Dodgers' first run in the bottom of the first, giving him 22 RBIs in 18 games to go with a league-leading nine home runs. His slash line is .433/.513/.925.

