Hot-hitting Bellinger exits after HBP to knee

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, baseball's hottest hitter to begin the season, exited shortly after absorbing a pitch to his right knee in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Editor's Picks Back in LA, late-arriving Puig homers off Kershaw Yasiel Puig was late arriving to Dodger Stadium on Monday in his return to Los Angeles for the first time since being traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

Bellinger was plunked by a 96 mph fastball from Luis Castillo in the bottom of the third. He remained in a crouch position while being checked on by team trainers, limped slowly to first base, then remained in the game after a light jog up the right-field line.

The next half-inning, Alex Verdugo replaced Bellinger in right field.

Bellinger drove in the Dodgers' first run in the bottom of the first, giving him 22 RBIs in 18 games to go with a league-leading nine home runs. His slash line is .433/.513/.925.