X-rays negative on Bellinger's knee after HBP

Cody Bellinger says his knee feels good after getting hit by a pitch vs. the Reds and will assess his injury the following day. (0:43)

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, baseball's hottest hitter to begin the season, exited shortly after absorbing a pitch to his right knee in Monday's 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that X-rays on Bellinger's knee came back negative. Roberts said he expects the typical soreness and stiffness for Bellinger on Tuesday, but didn't yet have an update on his status.

Bellinger was plunked by a 96 mph fastball from Luis Castillo in the bottom of the third. He remained in a crouch position while being checked on by team trainers, limped slowly to first base, then remained in the game after a light jog up the right-field line.

The next half-inning, Alex Verdugo replaced Bellinger in right field.

Bellinger drove in the Dodgers' first run in the bottom of the first, giving him 22 RBIs in 18 games to go with a league-leading nine home runs. His slash line is .433/.513/.925.