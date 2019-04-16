Ohtani cleared to face live pitching in week

Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani had a follow-up appointment Monday to check on his progress from Tommy John surgery and was cleared to hit live pitching in about a week.

"All is good," manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "Everything came back good. The doctor was pleased and he's going to continue his progression."

Ohtani has been hitting off a pitching machine. The team has targeted May for his return.

The 24-year-old hit .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs and as a pitcher went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 51 2/3 innings to win Rookie of the Year last season.

He will not pitch this season, but the Angels could use his left-handed bat. The Angels are 8-7 but are currently in the bottom third of the league in OPS.

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez was used in this report.