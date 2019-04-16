        <
        >

          Ohtani cleared to face live pitching in week

          7:30 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani had a follow-up appointment Monday to check on his progress from Tommy John surgery and was cleared to hit live pitching in about a week.

          "All is good," manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "Everything came back good. The doctor was pleased and he's going to continue his progression."

          Ohtani has been hitting off a pitching machine. The team has targeted May for his return.

          The 24-year-old hit .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs and as a pitcher went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 51 2/3 innings to win Rookie of the Year last season.

          He will not pitch this season, but the Angels could use his left-handed bat. The Angels are 8-7 but are currently in the bottom third of the league in OPS.

          Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices