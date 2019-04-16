Miller after cut: Tribe don't want best players

After being designated for assignment, Cleveland Indians utility man Brad Miller took a shot at the team.

"They acknowledge that it wasn't fair," he said. "But I'm just a player. I go out there and play my hardest and play for the guys next to me. Obviously, they don't want the best guys up here. So I'm just trying to take it somewhere else and see what we've got."

Miller was moved to make room for the return of All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis from a calf strain. The 29-year-old Miller's chief complaint appears to be that he was hitting .250 while the Indians are last in the league with a team batting average of .194.

Besides activating Kipnis, the Indians could also get fellow All-Star Francisco Lindor back soon. He was sent to Triple-A Columbus for a rehab assignment from an ankle injury.

Miller is a career .240 hitter with the Mariners, Rays, Brewers and Indians. He indicated that he understands that he was caught in a numbers game, but he just wants a chance.

"I'm a player," Miller said. "I really enjoyed playing for Tito (Terry Francona). That's why I'm frustrated. I want to be here. I like this group. It's a good team and I was hoping I'd be a part of it, but they have other plans. "I think the writing was on the wall from the get-go. I just hope I can go somewhere else and get after it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.