Red Sox's Betts: My slow start is 'unacceptable'

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was his own harshest critic Monday, taking his share of the blame for Boston's 6-11 start after last year's World Series championship.

"Basically, what I'm doing is unacceptable," Betts told reporters after Boston's 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. "I have to figure out a way to get something done and help the team."

Betts, the reigning American League MVP, went 0-for-3 on Monday. His batting average has fallen to .222, markedly down from his career-high .346 average in 2018.

He said he was taking "full ownership" for his struggles.

"I'm not really doing anything well right now. It sucks," Betts said. "Nothing really else to say, but it sucks and I have to figure out a way to make something happen."

But Betts is just one part of Boston's slow start in 2019. The loss to the Orioles completed a 3-3 homestand for the Red Sox, who have yet to win one of their five series this season.

"It doesn't concern me. It's just a bad start," manager Alex Cora said.

The Red Sox open a two-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday night in New York, where ace Chris Sale (0-3) will look for his first win.

Betts believes things will turn around in Boston.

"Obviously, the outside looking in, it looks pretty far," Betts said. "In the inside, it just seems like we're a hit or two away from scoring some runs. Maybe a bounce here or there. But for sure I have to do something, especially from the top of the lineup."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.