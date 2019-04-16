Bathroom break: Rays' Snell fractures toe, on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list with a broken toe, the team announced Tuesday.

Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, suffered a fractured fourth toe on his right foot when he got out of the shower and then attempted to move a large granite item.

"Really dumb," Snell told reporters Tuesday. "It's like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2½, 3 feet. Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn't glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down."

The move is retroactive to Sunday, and Snell is expected to miss only one start.

Snell, 26, is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts this season. The left-hander has 36 strikeouts in 25 innings.

To fill the spot on the roster, the Rays called up Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Durham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.