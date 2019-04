The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list with a broken toe.

The Rays announced Tuesday that Snell, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has a fractured fourth toe on his right foot.

The move is retroactive to Sunday, and Snell is expected to miss only one start.

Snell, 26, is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts this season. The left-hander has 36 strikeouts in 25 innings.

To fill the spot on the roster, the Rays called up Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Durham.