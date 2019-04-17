Braves' Vizcaino has surgery, out for season

Atlanta Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino, who on Monday was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, has had season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Vizcaino elected to have the surgery to clean up his labrum and remove scar tissue from his right shoulder joint, the Braves said.

The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. David Altchek.

Vizcaino, 28, appeared in only four games this season before suffering the injury. The right-hander has 50 career saves, including a team-high 16 last season.