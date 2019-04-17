Lindor having ankle reassessed after rehab finale

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor will appear in another minor league rehab game Thursday before rejoining Cleveland on Friday, at which point the team will reassess his ailing left ankle and determine whether he's ready to be activated off the injured list.

Lindor began his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Columbus. In two games, he's gone 2-for-8 with one home run.

The plan is for him to serve as Columbus' shortstop Thursday at Louisville and then rejoin the Indians on Friday, when he'll be reassessed by the team's medical staff.

The switch-hitting Lindor was making steady progress from a right calf injury when he rolled his ankle while caught in a rundown during a minor league scrimmage in Arizona.

Lindor batted .277 last season with 38 home runs, 92 RBIs and 25 steals.