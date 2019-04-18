White Sox righty Giolito strains hamstring, on IL

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he strained his hamstring during Wednesday's game.

Giolito was cruising early against the Kansas City Royals, with five strikeouts over 2⅔ innings, but he grabbed at his right hamstring while delivering a pitch to Alex Gordon in the third inning. After throwing a couple of warm-up pitches, Giolito was pulled from the game.

He told reporters Thursday that he underwent an MRI, which showed the Grade 1 strain, and added that he thought he could pitch through the injury if it were "a different situation, maybe a different time of year."

Giolito, 24, is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA over four starts this season.

In related moves, the White Sox recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell and right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.