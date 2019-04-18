Sources: A's slugger Davis gets $33.5M extension

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis has signed a two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season, the team announced Thursday.

The A's did not disclose financial terms, but sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the deal is for $33.5 million.

Khrushing It Since Khris Davis joined the A's in 2016, he has been one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball. MLB Rank HRs 143 1st RBIs 355 T-2nd XBH 228 4th

Davis, 31, is batting .260 with a major-league-leading 10 home runs this season. He also has 20 RBIs.

"Oakland has been a special place for me since I arrived," Davis said in a statement issued by the team. "I love playing here in front of our fans, and my teammates make this feel like a family. I never hid the fact that I wanted to stay in Oakland because that is how I feel and I'm glad that I can continue to call the city of Oakland my baseball home.

"This team has a bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Davis led the majors with 48 home runs last season. He has belted 143 homers since joining Oakland before the 2016 season, the most in the majors over that span.

His three seasons with at least 40 home runs are tied with Mark McGwire and Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for the most in A's history.

"Khris is a special talent who has made a tremendous impact both on and off the field during his time here," said Billy Beane, the A's executive vice president of baseball operations. "He's become one of the most beloved players to have worn an A's uniform, and his commitment to Oakland has never wavered. He made it clear from the beginning that he wants to play, and win, right here. We're thrilled Khris will continue to be an A."