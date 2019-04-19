Indians prospect Benson hits 4 HRs in A-ball

Cleveland Indians prospect Will Benson hit four home runs for Class-A Lake County on Thursday night.

He's the first minor leaguer to hit four homers in a game since 2014, when Yankees prospect Mike Ford hit four for Class-A Charleston and Diamondbacks prospect Jon Griffin also accomplished the feat for Mobile in Double-A.

Benson opened the night with a two-run homer in the first inning, added a solo shot in the third, and followed that up with a grand slam in the fourth. He capped his big night with another solo homer to lead off the sixth.

"Once I hit it, I was like, 'Wow, that's incredible,'" Benson told MILB.com. "I was just thanking God all around the bases. ... I'm just very thankful and blessed to go out there and do that. I don't want to say it was a dream come true, but it's something that you'll never forget."

He had a chance to make it five homers when he got up again in the eighth, but he struck out swinging to finish 4-for-5 with eight RBIs in Lake County's 12-6 win over the South Bend Cubs.

Benson was the Indians' first-round pick in the 2016 draft but has yet to become a consistent hitter. He hit only .180 last year in his first full pro season, though he did smash 22 home runs.