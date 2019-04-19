        <
        >

          Red Sox place Nunez on IL with mid-back strain

          1:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced.

          With second baseman Dustin Pedroia and infielder Brock Holt also on the IL, the Red Sox called up infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

          Chavis, 23, is making his first appearance on an active major league roster. Taken by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 June draft, Chavez has posted a .954 OPS in 12 games with Pawtucket this season, going 10-for-40 (.250) with four home runs, two doubles and seven walks.

          He has been on a hot streak lately, homering in three of his last five games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with five extra-base hits in that time. Chavis has made 249 career starts at third base, 14 at shortstop, 12 at first base, and five at second base.

          The reeling Red Sox, 6-13 after a two-game sweep by the Yankees, open a three-game series against the East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices