Red Sox place Nunez on IL with mid-back strain

The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, retroactive to Thursday, the team announced.

With second baseman Dustin Pedroia and infielder Brock Holt also on the IL, the Red Sox called up infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Chavis, 23, is making his first appearance on an active major league roster. Taken by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 June draft, Chavez has posted a .954 OPS in 12 games with Pawtucket this season, going 10-for-40 (.250) with four home runs, two doubles and seven walks.

He has been on a hot streak lately, homering in three of his last five games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with five extra-base hits in that time. Chavis has made 249 career starts at third base, 14 at shortstop, 12 at first base, and five at second base.

The reeling Red Sox, 6-13 after a two-game sweep by the Yankees, open a three-game series against the East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday.