Sources: Anderson ban is for epithet, not bat flip

Tim Anderson hits a home run and javelins his bat. He gets hit in his next at-bat, causing a benches-clearing altercation that ends with multiple ejections. (1:05)

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended for one game after calling Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller a "weak-ass f---ing [N-word]" during a benches-clearing incident precipitated by Keller hitting Anderson with a pitch, league sources told ESPN.

Keller, who was suspended for five games, hit Anderson in the backside with a 92-mph fastball one plate appearance after Anderson walloped a home run and tossed his bat toward the White Sox's dugout. After Anderson stepped toward the mound, the benches cleared, and during the fracas, Anderson, who is black, addressed Keller, who is white, within earshot of players and umpires, according to sources.

In announcing the suspension, the league said Anderson was given one game "for his conduct after the benches cleared," though sources said it was related to his use of the N-word.

It's not what Chicago's Tim Anderson did during a benches-clearing brawl, but what the shortstop said that got him a one-game suspension, according to sources. Nam Y. Huh/AP

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who was suspended one game for his part in the Wednesday incident, will serve his suspension in Chicago's game Friday. It is unclear whether Anderson or Keller will appeal their suspensions.

The 25-year-old Anderson has been one of the breakout stars of 2019, batting a league-leading .422 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He was one of four ejected by umpire Joe West, along with the 23-year-old Keller, Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum, who was not suspended.

Following the hit-by-pitch, Anderson took two steps toward Keller before being restrained by Royals catcher Martin Maldonado. The benches and bullpens emptied, and players and coaches exchanged words and light shoves before umpires broke them up.

Anderson was puzzled by his ejection, which sources said was deemed by umpires for "language."

"It's all confusing," Anderson said Wednesday. "I'm the one that ended up in the locker room, and I was the one that got hit by a pitch."

Keller and Royals manager Ned Yost denied that Keller was targeting Anderson following his euphoric bat flip, a typical gambit used to avoid further discipline, even as MLB said it suspended Keller "for intentionally throwing a pitch at Tim Anderson of the White Sox."

Following the game, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier told reporters: "When you do something like (Anderson's bat flip), you kind of know you're going to get hit. Once you get hit, just deal with it. Go to first. That's my take on it. Keller did the right thing. He aimed for the lower body. Hit him. It should just be like, 'OK, go to first and move on.' "