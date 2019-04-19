Mets' deGrom (elbow) heads to IL, will have MRI

Jeff Passan says there is some concern over Jacob deGrom's injured elbow because he has had issues with the elbow in the past. (1:42)

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom traveled back to New York on Friday and is scheduled to have an MRI on his right elbow, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters in St. Louis.

The Mets placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 16, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. DeGrom could return as early as April 26 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Callaway said deGrom's elbow was "barking" after playing catch Thursday, and that the Mets are being cautious with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

The Mets and Cardinals open a three-game series Friday night. DeGrom had been scheduled to pitch Saturday. The Mets have yet to name a replacement.

"We're not sure exactly what it is, so we want to get it checked out," Callaway said. "He's just a little tender in the elbow. We don't know if it's just from general fatigue. So we're being overly cautious at this point. We have 90 percent of the season left and feel no reason to push him too much at this point. There's just no reason to do it."

The 30-year-old DeGrom had Tommy John surgery to replace his torn ulnar collateral ligament in 2010. He also underwent surgery to repair nerve damage in his right elbow in 2016.

After beginning the season with two scoreless starts, deGrom is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his last two. He has also given up a total of five home runs over those starts, the most he has allowed in a two-game span in his career.

The right-hander won the Cy Young Award last season with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts. He signed a $137.5 million, five-year contract in March, just before Opening Day.