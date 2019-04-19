Mets' deGrom (elbow) to miss start, undergo MRI

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom traveled back to New York on Friday and is scheduled to have an MRI on his right elbow, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters in St. Louis.

Callaway said deGrom's elbow was "barking" after playing catch Thursday, and that the Mets are being cautious with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

The Mets and Cardinals open a three-game series Friday night. DeGrom had been scheduled to pitch on Saturday. The Mets have yet to name a replacement.

"We're not sure exactly what it is, so we want to get it checked out," Callaway said. "He's just a little tender in the elbow. We don't know if it's just from general fatigue. So we're being overly cautious at this point. We have 90 percent of the season left and feel no reason to push him too much at this point. There's just no reason to do it."

After beginning the season with two scoreless starts, deGrom is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his last two. He's allowed a total of 5 home-runs in those two starts, the most he's allowed in a two game span in his career.

DeGrom had Tommy John surgery to replace his torn ulnar collateral ligament in 2010. He also underwent surgery to repair nerve damage in his right elbow in 2016.