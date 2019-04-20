Red Sox place Eovaldi on IL with elbow issue

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list with a loose body in the right elbow, retroactive to April 18.

To fill Eovaldi's spot on the active 25-man roster, Boston recalled left-hander Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Saturday night's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eovaldi, 29, is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts, with the Red Sox going 3-1 in his outings. Most recently, he allowed one unearned run in six innings Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, striking out six and walking one.