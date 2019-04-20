Collision sends Pirates' Marte, Gonzalez to IL

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Erik Gonzalez was placed on the the 60-day injured list after crashing into center fielder Starling Marte, who was was placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday.

The teammates crashed into each other while chasing a softly hit ball by Yangervis Solarte in the eighth inning of Friday's 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, right, and shortstop Erik Gonzalez collide while attempting to field a fly ball to short center field. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Gonzalez walked off, with trainers attending to his left shoulder, which took the brunt of the collision. Marte took longer to get to his feet and was driven off the field on a cart.

Marte suffered an abdominal wall contusion while Gonzalez has a left clavicle fracture.

Marte is batting .203 this season with 2 home runs and 9 RBI.

Gonzalez is hitting .216 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

The team has recalled infielder Cole Tucker and outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.