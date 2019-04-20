Yanks await verdict on Judge after oblique injury

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is likely headed to the injured list after injuring his left oblique while taking a swing during Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals, manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge gingerly made his way to first base after hitting a single in the sixth inning of a 9-2 victory against the Royals. He appeared to feel something on his side and labored to run it out.

Down Goes ... Five of the nine players from the Yankees' lineup on Opening Day are already on the injured list. If Judge is added, the team would be without players who hit a combined 148 home runs last season. Opening Day lineup Current status CF Brett Gardner Healthy RF Aaron Judge Getting MRI<< LF Giancarlo Stanton IL (biceps) DH Luke Voit Healthy 3B Miguel Andújar IL (shoulder) C Gary Sánchez IL (calf) 1B Greg Bird IL (foot) 2B Gleyber Torres Healthy SS Troy Tulowitzki IL (calf) >>Left with oblique injury Saturday

Trainer Steve Donahue came from the dugout to check on Judge, who then immediately left the game and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and an MRI.

Asked after the game if there was any way Judge could avoid going on the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone simply said: "Probably not. No."

The All-Star slugger had homered in the first for a New York team already missing a dozen players because of injuries. The right fielder, who has played in every game this season, is batting .288 and has five home runs and 11 RBIs.

"It's Aaron Judge. He's one of the great players in the game,'' Boone said.

Judge suffered a chip fracture in his wrist after being hit by a pitch the last time the Royals played a series at Yankee Stadium last July.

New York entered the game with 12 players on the injured list, including Giancarlo Stanton (strained left biceps), Luis Severino (right rotator cuff inflammation), Gary Sanchez (strained left calf) and Aaron Hicks (lower back strain).

Of their injured players only Sanchez appears close to returning. Before the game, Boone said the catcher could return from a strained left calf Wednesday in Anaheim against the Angels if there are no problems in a minor league rehab game on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.