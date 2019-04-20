Blue Jays' Shoemaker exits with left knee sprain

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Toronto Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker had to be helped off the field after suffering a left knee sprain during a rundown in the third inning Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

He will undergo an MRI on Sunday, the team said.

Shoemaker gave up a two-out single to Matt Chapman, then bounced a pitch to Stephen Piscotty. As Chapman strayed off the bag, Toronto catcher Luke Maile threw to first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Tellez ran after Chapman and threw to second baseman Eric Sogard, who threw back to Shoemaker.

The 32-year-old right-hander chased down Chapman to apply the tag and spun around to avoid contact. As he twirled, Shoemaker appeared to injure the knee. He hopped around before falling to the ground as a team trainer rushed out. Shoemaker was down for several moments before being helped to his feet and off the field.

Shoemaker is off to a 3-0 start with a 1.75 ERA after missing five months of 2018 with a right forearm strain.

Right-hander Sam Gaviglio replaced Shoemaker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.